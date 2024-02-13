Charges against McHenry man accused of slashing relative upgraded to attempted 1st-degree murder

Charges against a McHenry man accused last year of slashing a relative in the face and head with a knife have have been upgraded to first-degree attempted murder, according to the indictment filed in McHenry County court.

Brandon Lee Motter, 28, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, a Class X felony, and six counts of aggravated domestic battery, according to the indictment filed last week.

If convicted on the Class X felony, he could face up to 30 years in prison.

In December, Motter was charged, arrested and then released with conditions from county jail following his first court appearance.

He was ordered to follow conditions, including staying away from the alleged victim and surrendering any firearms. He also was equipped with a GPS tracking system and ordered not go within a 5-mile radius of the alleged victim’s home. Additionally, he was required to take all prescribed medications, and refrain from alcohol and illicit drugs, submit to urine screenings and complete a mental health evaluation, according to court documents.

On or about Dec. 21, authorities say Motter slashed a relative who is older than 60 years once in the left cheek and once in his head, causing lacerations that required “immediate medical attention” and “numerous stitches to close the wound,” according to the complaint and indictment.

He is set for arraignment Feb. 21.