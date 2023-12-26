McHenry man accused of stabbing relative in the cheek and head granted pretrial release

A McHenry man accused of stabbing an older relative in the face and head was released with conditions including staying away from the alleged victim.

Brandon Motter, 28, of the 5000 block of Woodrow Avenue, is charged with three counts of aggravated battery and domestic battery, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County court.

Police say that at about 9 p.m. Thursday, Motter stabbed a relative who is older than 60 years once in the left cheek and once in his head causing lacerations that required “immediate medical attention” and “numerous stitches to close the wound,” according to the complaint.

Following a pretrial detention hearing Friday, Motter was released with conditions including that he have no contact with the alleged victim, surrender any firearms, be equipped with a GPS and not go within a 5-mile radius of the alleged victim’s home. He also is required to take all prescribed medications, and refrain from any illegal drugs and alcohol, submit to urine screenings and complete a mental health evaluation within 30 days, according to court documents.

Motter was assigned a public defender and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 25 for review of his pretrial conditions and set date for preliminary hearing.