Learn about Senior Citizens Real Estate Tax Deferral Program Feb. 12

Seniors and their families are invited to join McHenry County Treasurer Donna Kurtz at noon Monday, Feb. 12 at McHenry Senior Center to learn about the McHenry Senior Citizens Real Estate Tax Deferral Program.

This program provides tax relief for qualified senior citizens with a three percent loan to pay up to $7,500 of a senior’s property tax bill. Applications for this program can be completed on-site after the presentation.

RSVP to Lisa at 815-344-3555 by Feb. 9. For more information, including what documentation will be required to complete the application, visit mchenrycountyil.gov/departments/treasurer.