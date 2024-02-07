Johnsburg boys hoops wins share of KRC title: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024

Boys basketball

Johnsburg 64, Plano 59: At Plano, Jayce Schmitt scored 14 points to help the Skyhawks win a share of the Kishwaukee River Conference title. Ben Person added 13 points for Johnsburg (15-12, 11-0), while Jarrel Albea and JT Schmitt each added 11 points.

The Skyhawks will have a chance to win an outright KRC title when they play Woodstock on Friday.

Cary-Grove 46, Crystal Lake Central 35: At Crystal Lake, Justice German scored 17 points to help the Trojans (13-14, 8-6) pick up a Fox Valley Conference win.

Burlington Central 69, Prairie Ridge 47: At Burlington, the Rockets (18-9, 10-10-5) picked up a win to stay in second place in the FVC.

McHenry 49, Dundee-Crown 40: At Carpentersville, Caleb Jett led the Warriors with 17 points to help them pick up a FVC win. Marko Visnjevac had 14 points for McHenry (20-7, 9-5) and Adam Anwar finished with eight points.

Zach Randl had 16 points for the Chargers (9-15, 5-10), while Hayden Demarsh finished with 12.

Hampshire 60, Jacobs 59 (OT): At Algonquin, Adrien Ugochukwu finished with 24 points to help the Whip-Purs earn a FVC win. Nicholas Louis had 11 points for Hampshire (13-15, 7-8) and Chayse Gray added nine.

Ben Jurzak led Jacobs (12-15, 8-7) 23 points while Treval Howard added 14.

Marengo 53, Harvard 47: At Marengo, Derek Bibbings scored 24 points to lead the Indians (4-23, 2-10) to a KRC win.

Woodstock North 57, Richmond-Burton 43: At Richmond, the Thunder (10-16, 6-5) got back to above .500 in the KRC.

Woodstock 62, Sandwich 44: At Sandwich, Spencer Cullum led the Blue Streaks with 21 points to help them pick up a KRC win. Trent Butler added 17 points for Woodstock (17-9, 9-3), while Keaton Perkins had 11.

Alden-Hebron 50, Trinity Oaks 31: At Crystal Lake, Nolan Vanderstappen scored 19 points to lead the Green Giants. Jason Weber added 10 points for A-H (7-17), while JP Stewart scored nine.

Girls gymnastics

Glenbrook South Sectional: At Glenview, Prairie Ridge co-op’s Nora Terhaar finished 12th in the all-around with a 35.375. She placed seventh in the vault (9.35), 12th in the floor (8.95), 15th in the parallel bars (8.725) and 25th in the balance beam (8.35). Terhaar didn’t receive an automatic qualification to the state meet but could still receive an at-large berth.