Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Huntley’s Aubrie Rohrbacher

Name: Aubrie Rohrbacher

School: Huntley, sophomore

Sport: Wrestling

Why she was selected: Rohrbacher won the 130-pound individual championship at the Conant Regional as the Red Raiders took third out of 41 teams. The sophomore defeated Prospect’s Viola Pianetto by decision 6-2 for the regional title.

Janiah Slaughter (105 pounds), Taylor Casey (110), Jessica Olson (140) and Grecia Garcia (145) joined Rohrbacher on the Raiders as sectional qualifiers.

For her performance, Rohrbacher was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. She answered a few questions from sports writer Alex Kantecki about her season, the state meet and more.

How did you get your start in wrestling?

Rohrbacher: I got started in wrestling when I was trying to find something to keep me in shape for lacrosse. I had realized that I wanted to try something new in my life and I’ve grown up around wrestling, so I thought I’d give it a go.

What do you like most about the sport?

Rohrbacher: One thing I like most about this sport is the self discipline. The sport teaches you things that you are able to apply to everyday life.

What is the best part about being on the Huntley girls wrestling team?

Rohrbacher: The best part is the bonds that we all make with each other. Over the season we’ve made some great memories and it’s always a good time.

What is one thing people don’t know about wrestling?

Rohrbacher: One thing people don’t know about wrestling is the dedication it takes. It’s not just about staying in shape. It’s about what you eat and how much you are eating, it’s about being mentally confident in yourself, and it’s about putting in that extra work outside of practice.

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

Rohrbacher: My goal is to make it to state and place on that podium this year.

Which sporting event would you want to go back in time and see?

Rohrbacher: I’m not sure if there’s a specific sporting event I’d go back in time to see, but I would like to go and watch really good wrestling or lacrosse.

Which one of your teammates make you laugh the most?

Rohrbacher: Taylor Casey and Janiah Slaughter are the two who make me laugh the most. I can’t choose between the two of them.

What is your favorite fast food?

Rohrbacher: Culver’s.

If you could live anywhere in the world, where would it be?

Rohrbacher: If I could live anywhere in the world, I’d live somewhere where it’s warm most of the time.

Do you have any superstitions or rituals before a big match?

Rohrbacher: I’m not usually superstitious, but I listen to the same song before every match and right as I’m putting on my ankle band for every match I say the same prayer.