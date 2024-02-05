20 storage units damaged or destroyed in fire Sunday in Algonquin

An estimated 20 units at Life Storage, 2301 W. Algonquin Road, Algonquin, were damaged or destroyed in a fire Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

Damage estimates are not yet available after a fire Sunday that destroyed or damaged at least 20 units at a storage company, an Algonquin/Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District official said.

Firefighters were called at 2:45 p.m. to 2301 W. Algonquin Road for the report of black smoke coming from a storage facility, according to Battalion Chief Chris Bremner. They found a working fire in a unit and “could see visible flames in a unit with the door open, and it had spread to subsequent units.”

Crews had to force open doors on several storage units to get to the flames spreading through the outdoor storage site and empty their contents to stop the fire, he said.

The fire’s cause is under investigation and no injuries were reported, he said.

Firefighters from Huntley, Carpentersville, Cary, Woodstock, Fox River Grove and Rutland-Dundee districts aided on the scene, with crews from West Dundee and Barrington Countryside districts covering quarters during the fire. Crews remained on the scene checking for hot spots until about 7:50 p.m., Bremner said.