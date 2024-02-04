McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Jan. 14-20, 2024

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

Randy L. Howell II, 39, of the 200 block of Venice Road, Lakemoor; two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated assault to a police officer, resisting a police officer resulting in injury, resisting a police officer and domestic battery.

Jeffry W. Hoey, 41, of the 100 block of East Sumner Street, Harvard; two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, two counts of resisting a police officer resulting in injury, two counts of resisting a police officer and criminal trespass to land.

Henry O. Hartman, 18, of the 800 block of Crabapple Drive, Crystal Lake; burglary to a vehicle, three counts of identity theft involving $300 to $2,000, identity theft involving a stolen driver’s license, identity theft involving less than $300 and two counts of possession of another’s credit or debit card.

Amer K.S. Aldarawsheh, 41, of the 200 block of Summerdale Lane, Algonquin; two counts of aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, interfering with the reporting of domestic violence and seven counts of domestic battery.

Curtis D. Johnson, 44, of the 800 block of Shagbark Lane, North Aurora; possession of less than 15 grams each of cocaine and alprazolam.

Justin R. Weber, 42, of the 400 block of Brandy Drive, Crystal Lake; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.

Amanda R. Rasmussen, 32, of the 7900 block of Bayview Road, Wonder Lake; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a police officer.

Richard A. Stevens, 55, of the 1800 block of South Route 31, McHenry; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.

David W. Schultz, 45, of the 8400 block of Alden Road, Wonder Lake; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of hydrocodone and driving with expired registration.

Andrew R. Silva, 41, of the 6100 block of Pingree Road, Crystal Lake; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.

Stephen M. DiBenedetto, 28, of the 7200 block of West Leland Avenue, Harwood Heights; possession of less than 15 grams each of cocaine, alprazolam and amphetamine and dextroamphetamine, as well as driving with expired registration.

Julian R. Acevedo, 18, of the 300 block of North Madison Street, Woodstock; possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing resulting in more than $300 in property damage, possession of 30 to 100 grams of marijuana, resisting a police officer and driving without a valid license.

Kyle R. Larke, 31, of the 7100 block of Chippewa Drive, Wonder Lake; possession of a firearm as a felon and two counts of possession of ammunition as a felon.

Allen L. Austin IV, 32, of the 2800 block of Crestview Park Drive, Racine, Wisconsin; possession of a firearm with a revoked firearm owner’s identification card.

Erika L. Mowers, 32, of the 5000 block of Wildwood Drive, McHenry; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alexander F. Henson, 39, of the 1800 block of West Grandview Drive, Johnsburg; two counts of possession of a firearm as a felon, two counts of possession of ammunition as a felon, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eric C. Ullrich, 51, of the 9600 block of Hillandale Road, Richmond; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and endangering the life or health of a child.

Cara M. Ullrich, 45, of the 9600 block of Hillandale Road, Richmond; possession of less than 15 grams each of fentanyl and cocaine and two counts of endangering the life or health of a child.

Derrick E. Mays, 35, of the 12200 block of South May Street, Chicago; two counts of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and driving with a suspended license.

Giovanni Cervantes-Brito, 23, of the 300 block of Leah Lane, Woodstock; two counts of arson and two counts of disorderly conduct for filing a false report.

Jorge L. Colmenares-Villanuev, 27, of the 200 block of South Ayer Street, Harvard; aggravated domestic battery involving attempted strangulation and two counts of domestic battery.

Garrett C. Kowalczyk, 32, of the 600 block of Margaret Place, Elgin; aggravated battery to a police officer and criminal damage to government property.

Jason S. Colleran, 38, of the 1500 block of Wheeler Street, Woodstock; two counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction.

Heather R. Kates, 50, of the 13600 block of Route 176, Woodstock; theft with a previous conviction.

Andreas B. Zivic, 42, of the 900 block of Clark Drive, Gurnee; aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Jonte D. McMillian, 35, of the 8000 block of South King Drive, Chicago; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.

Kamil Spieczenski, 37, of the 4400 block of Whitehall Lane, Algonquin; two counts of aggravated possession of a stolen vehicle worth more than $25,000 and possession of diazepam.

Jasmine Barrera, 29, of the 1000 block of Tamarack Lane, Libertyville; retail theft with a previous conviction.

Terrence J. Tucker III, 37, of the 2000 block of Greenwood Drive, Woodstock; aggravated domestic battery causing great bodily harm, violation of pretrial release conditions and four counts of domestic battery.