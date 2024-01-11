Father of Richmond-area teen who died last week now faces charges along with mother

The father of a 14-year-old boy who was found unresponsive in his home near Richmond last week and pronounced dead has been – like the boy’s mom – arrested and charged in connection with his death, McHenry County court records show.

Eric Ullrich, 51, of the 9600 block of Hillendale Road in Richmond Township, was charged with possession of controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, as well as endangering the health or life of a child, a misdemeanor, according to a criminal complaint.

Ullrich is accused of illegally possessing less than 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine. He also is accused of permitting the 14-year-old boy to be in circumstances endangering his life and health when Ullrich suspected the boy “to be under the influence of heroin/fentanyl and did not seek medical care,” the criminal complaint said.

The boy’s mother, Cara Ullrich, 45, was charged last week with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and endangering the life or health of a minor according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Cara Ullrich is accused of possessing less than 200 grams of fentanyl and less than 15 grams of cocaine, as well as endangering two boys, ages 14 and 13, according to the complaint.

She was hiding in the home and attempted to flee police when paramedics arrived to help her son, Assistant State’s Attorney Tyler Mikan said at a hearing for her last week.

Mikan also said police found baggies with powdery substances that tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl at Cara Ullrich’s ex-husband’s home, where her children live and where the 14-year-old was found unresponsive.

The baggies were in areas where her children could access them, including in her sons’ bedroom, the prosecutor said.

Cara Ullrich remainsMcHenry County jail for violating probation on an unrelated case. She is due back in court Feb. 22.

Eric Ullrich is due in court for first appearance hearing at 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

McHenry County Coroner Michael Rein said Friday that an autopsy on child was performed, however, results are pending the outcome of a toxicology test.

Check back for updates.