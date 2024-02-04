Competitive cheerleading: Burlington Central, Richmond-Burton are state runners-up

Members of the Richmond-Burton cheerleading team react after winning runner-up in the small team Competitive Cheerleading State Final Competition on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. (Scott Anderson)

Johnsburg was not able to come home with a third consecutive Small Division state championship from the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading Finals, but the Skyhawks were still near the top.

Richmond-Burton took second with 90.8 points and Johnsburg was third with 89.76 on Saturday at Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena in the Small Division. Breese Central took home the big trophy with 94.78. That finish was the highest ever for R-B.

Members of the Burlington Central cheerleading team perform at the Competitive Cheerleading State Final Competition on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. (Scott Anderson)

While those two represented the Kishwaukee River Conference well, the Fox Valley Conference placed teams in the other three divisions: Medium, Large and Coed.

Lemont won the Medium Division with 97.94, followed by Burlington Central (95.16) and Crystal Lake Central (93.42) in second and third. It was Burlington Central’s highest finish in school history. Crystal Lake Central won the Medium title in 2022, was runner-up in 2018 and third in 2016.

Members of the Crystal Lake Central cheerleading team hoist third-place trophy in the medium team Competitive Cheerleading State Final Competition on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. (Scott Anderson)

Cary-Grove took ninth in Medium with an 89.56.

Huntley took fifth in the Large Division with 91.68. The Red Raiders finished third in 2021 and 2022 and were runners-up last year.

Dundee-Crown scored 93.6 to take fifth in the Coed Division.