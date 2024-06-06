Jurassic Gardens Mini-Golf offers families immersive putt-putt experience

Jurassic Jen’s nine-hole golf course features unique obstacles and dinosaur-filled fairways perfect for a trip with family or friends. (Photo provided by Volo Auto Museum)

VOLO – Visit Jurassic Gardens Mini-Golf at Volo Auto Museum this summer for a fun putt-putt experience.

Jurassic Jen’s nine-hole golf course features unique obstacles and dinosaur-filled fairways perfect for a trip with family or friends.

The outdoor putt-putt course also has a snack bar and patio where groups can enjoy refreshments after the game. To enhance your prehistoric experience, take the kids inside for the Jurassic Gardens exhibit, where they can learn about the dinosaurs you will see out on the greens.

Jurassic Gardens is an immersive exhibit featuring animatronic dinosaurs, an arcade and a playground in addition to the golf course. You also can stop in for a visit at the Volo Auto Museum after a round of golf.

The course is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weather permitting. Play a round for $4.95 a person.

Jurassic Gardens Mini-Golf is located at the Volo Auto Museum, 27582 Volo Village Road, Volo.

For more information, visit https://www.volocars.com/jurassic-gardens-mini-golf.