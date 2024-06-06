McDonald’s celebrates grand reopening in Fox Lake

Fox Lake Mayor Donny Schmit (first row from left, Ela Prucnal, Chris Prucnal (back row from left) Rep. Tom Weber, McDs FBP Tina Johnson, Hamburglar, Sandy Prucnal and Richard Prucnal. (Photo provided by McDonald's Fox Lake)

FOX LAKE – “Welcome back,” Mayor Donny Schmit said at the Fox Lake McDonald’s grand reopening May 30. “Thank you for your investment in our community.”

The McDonald’s at 40 S. Route 12 was missed by its community when it was closed for teardown and rebuild. The new structure is longer, taller, wider and more modern. Plus, it’s open 24 hours. With its proximity to Fox Lake, the unique building design amplifies the natural beauty just beyond the west lot. Sunsets are spectacular from the dining room.

And no other McDonald’s in the world delivers food to customers in boats docked at nearby piers. Described by some as “a marvel,” it seems the rebuild was worth the wait.

The McDonald's in Fox Lake celebrated its reopening May 30 with a ribbon-cutting and cake-cutting ceremony. (Photo provided by McDonald's Fox Lake)

The VIP reopening event, hosted by local McDonald’s franchisees Chris and Ela Prucnal, featured balloons, McDonald’s appetizers, ice cream and beverages, prizes, a ribbon-cutting, cake cutting and distinguished guests. In addition to the Fox Lake mayor, Chamber members, village trustees, librarians, local Scouts from Troops 188 and 45856, Fox Lake Area queens Briella and Sophia and the Hamburglar, state Rep. Tom Weber, R-Lake Villa, who represents the 64th District, stopped by on his way home from Springfield to share best wishes with the Prucnal family and their restaurant teams.

“McDonald’s is more than a restaurant,” Weber said. “It’s part of growing up. A place for making the memories that last a lifetime.”

McDonald’s franchise business partner Tina Johnson said the Prucnals are some of the best McDonald’s franchisees in the country, known for their operations excellence and stellar people practices. She called the Fox Lake location a “waterfront gem.“

“A McDonald’s restaurant creates opportunity for first jobs, careers, high school diplomas, college education, community giving and tax revenues that help boost local economies,” Johnson said.

Full house of VIP guests listening to speakers at the reopening celebration May 30 for the Fox Lake McDonald's. (Photo provided by McDonald's Fox Lake)

Chris Prucnal shared his gratitude for the VIP guests in the room, many of whom he relies on for support as a business leader. These included his family, restaurant leadership team, building contractors, other local McDonald’s franchisees, suppliers, McDonald’s corporate colleagues, business associates and the community.

“We’ve had support from our community since day one,” Prucnal said. “It was a challenging site and we had some crazy ideas, but this is exactly the building that the community of Fox Lake deserves.”

Chris Prucnal is a second-generation McDonald’s franchisee. He and Ela are proud and grateful to be stewards of the family business. The Prucnal family has a legacy of hard work, integrity and community commitment.

It began with Richard and Sandy Prucnal, McDonald’s franchisees since 1988, who were special VIPs at the event. Chris Prucnal remembers working for his parents in their first McDonald’s restaurant as a young teenager. Today, the Prucnal family owns and operates 16 restaurants in the Chicago area.