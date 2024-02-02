Woodstock Willie declares an early spring as huge crowd celebrates Groundhog Day, Tom Skilling

Woodstock Willie, AKA Wendy, is held by handler Mark Szafran after declaring an early spring on Groundhog Day 2024 in Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver)

A massive crowd is gathered on the Woodstock Square Friday morning to witness an unseasonably warm Groundhog Day prognostication: an early spring!

With the big day landing on a Friday this year, with relatively mild weather and with WGN-TV meteorologist Tom Skilling as the star attraction – after the groundhog, of course – the crowd was especially large and jovial, singing along to “In Heaven There Ain’t No Beer” and other favorites from the Groundhog Day polka band that starting playing as the sun came up.

Skilling told the crowd that after about 55 years of weather reporting – he’s retiring at the end of the month – he finally got some forecasting tips from Woodstock Willie.

Then someone joked, “Let’s get the real weatherman out here” before Willie was brought out and shared hoisted overhead by his handler Mark Szafran as those in attendance roared with approval.

Throngs turned out despite a fake Facebook account apparently putting out a false report that the festivities had been canceled.

Last year, the prognosticator of seasons saw his shadow, giving us six more weeks of winter. This year, we’ll trudge through six more weeks of winter/have hope of an early spring.

[ The secret life of Woodstock Willie ]

This year, after much buildup, Skilling delivered the “forecast,” capping off a career at WGN that lasted over four decades. He announced that Willie had not seen his shadow, meaning an early spring is on the way.

Friday’s festivities included a “Drink to World Peace” shortly after prognostication and a sold-out Groundhog Days breakfast at the Moose Lodge.

Later on Friday, there are two showings of the 1993 Groundhog Day film at the Woodstock theater (known as the Alpine Theater in the film). Those interested can still catch the movie Saturday and Sunday.

Walking tours featuring Bob Hudgins, the location manager for the film, are also happening Friday and over the weekend. The public can also tour the Cherry Tree Inn, where Phil Connors stayed in the film and the Opera House, which was the Pennsylvanian Hotel in the movie. The public can also tour the Old Courthouse Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The festival kicked off Thursday night with Groundhog Storytime at Makity Make inside the Old Courthouse on the Square, though Woodstock Willie was resting up for his season debut.

Lisa Rossi of the Woodstock Public Library read two groundhog stories to the attendees and then the library provided a groundhog-themed craft for the kids to complete after storytime or take home with them.

The groundhog made his first appearance of the weekend shortly after, at the Welcoming of the Groundhog Thursday evening, upstairs at the Old Courthouse.

The Woodstock Community Choir performed Woodstock Willie Song Book songs at the welcoming of the Groundhog.

The songs they performed included a “Take Me Out to the Tree Stump” to the tune of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” and other songs welcoming spring to the tune of holiday carols.