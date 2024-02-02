Skokie man charged with making false bomb threat to Crystal Lake library in September

Jacob N. Spiro is believed to be connected to multiple false bomb threats made around Chicago suburbs. (Photo provided by Cook County Sheriff's Office)

The Crystal Lake Police Department obtained an arrest warrant last week for a Skokie man who allegedly made a false bomb threat to the Crystal Lake Public Library in September, according to Crystal Lake police.

Jacob N. Spiro, 23, of the 4600 block of Davis Street, Skokie, was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct for making a false bomb threat and making a false crime report, according to a Crystal Lake Police Department news release.

Spiro may be connected to multiple “swatting” calls throughout the Chicago suburbs, according to the release. He was charged in October for allegedly making similar threats to libraries in Aurora. Spiro also is suspected of making threats in Des Plaines, Niles, Wilmette, Morton Grove, Skokie, Northbrook and Glenview, the Kane County Chronicle reported.

Spiro is currently being held at the Cook County Jail, according to jail records.

The Crystal Lake Public Library, located at 126 W. Paddock Street, received a message through the library’s chat platform claiming there was a bomb inside the building on Sept. 14, Crystal Lake police said.

The library evacuated and closed early due to the threat that day, but resumed regular activity the next day.

The Crystal Lake Public Library also received a false bomb threat phone call in July, which was “unfounded” by police. It is not known if Spiro is connected with that threat at this time.

Crystal Lake police worked with “multiple law enforcement agencies” in the investigation, according to the release.

The police department urges anyone that may have information related to the case to call the department at 815-356-3620. Information can also be texted to the police department anonymously by texting the word CLPDTIP with tip information to 847411.