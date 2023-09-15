Crystal Lake Library is evacuated and closes early after bomb threat

The Crystal Lake Public Library was evacuated and closed early Thursday because of a bomb threat, according to a post on the library’s Facebook page.

The post said the police “responded quickly to the scene,” conducted a search of the building and determined it was safe to reopen Friday, though the library remained closed for the rest of the day Thursday and evening programming was canceled.

The library planned to reopen at 9 a.m. Friday, its usual opening time.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause,” library officials said in their Facebook post.

It is not the first time a bomb threat has affected the Crystal Lake library. The library received a phone call in July claiming there was a bomb in or near the building.

Several other Chicago-area libraries have also received bomb threats this week, including Aurora on Tuesday.