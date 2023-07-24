Crystal Lake Public Library receives false bomb threat

The Crystal Lake Public Library received a phone call on Monday from a caller claiming there was a bomb within or near the building on Monday, according to a Crystal Lake Police Department news release.

A library employee received a phone call that turned out to be unfounded, according to the release.

The Crystal Lake Public Library. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Crystal Lake Police Department, with the help of a specialized canine, searched the library, located at 126 W. Paddock St., and the surrounding area. The bomb report does not seem credible after nothing suspicious was found, according to the release.

There were no injuries and there is no known public threat at this time, according to the release.

Crystal Lake detectives are currently investigating this. The police department urges anyone that may have information related to the case to call the department at 815-356-3620. Information can also be texted to the police department anonymously by texting the word CLPDTIP with tip information to 847411.