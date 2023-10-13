Skokie man charged in Aurora library bomb threats

Jacob N. Spiro was charged with felony disorderly conduct – false bomb or deadly substance threat. (Photo provided by Cook County Sheriff)

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A Skokie man was charged Wednesday with making bomb threats at branch libraries in Aurora last month

Kane County and an arrest warrant was issued for him on Thursday, according to a news release from Aurora police.

Jacob N. Spiro, 23, of the 4600 block of Davis Street, Skokie, is currently in custody at the Cook County jail on unrelated charges, according to the release.

Kane County State’s Attorney charged Spiro with felony disorderly conduct – false bomb or deadly substance threat, court records show.

The charge is a Class 3 felony, punishable by two to five years in prison and fines up to $25,000, or 30 months of probation, if convicted.

Bomb threats were made Sept. 12 and 14 through an online source and the three Aurora Public Library District branch libraries were evacuated and searched, but no devices were found ,the release stated.

During the investigation, Aurora detectives, in cooperation with North Regional Major Crimes Task Force, determined that Spiro was responsible for making the threats, the release stated.

Upon his arrest, Spiro will appear for a pre-trial detention or conditions of release hearing, the release stated.

According to the Cook County jail website, Spiro is being held without bond.