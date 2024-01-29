The Community Foundation for McHenry County announces new board members

The Community Foundation for McHenry County has announced the appointment of four new members to its board of directors—Mike Biver, Jeffrey DeHaan, Matt Perley and Maggie Rivera. (Image provided by The Community Foundation for McHenry County)

The Community Foundation for McHenry County has announced the appointment of four new members to its board of directors: Mike Biver, Jeffrey DeHaan, Matt Perley and Maggie Rivera.

Biver is the senior director of gift planning at the Lyric Opera of Chicago and co-owner and manager of Terra Vitae Farms in Woodstock. He graduated from the University of St. Thomas School of Law.

DeHaan is a partner at Clearwater Capital Partners. He graduated with highest honors from the University of Illinois with two Bachelor of Science degrees in finance and business administration. He has a wealth of experience serving nonprofits in the community, including several current and previous board positions.

Perley is a financial adviser with Edward Jones in Johnsburg. He received his bachelor’s degree from and was commissioned through the Army ROTC program at Clemson University.

Rivera is the president and CEO of the Illinois Migrant Council. She is currently pursuing her third master’s degree and holds a binational doctorate degree in education. Serving as CEO of a nonprofit organization, Rivera has gained diverse experience working in various fields.

The goal of the community foundation, which is based in Crystal Lake, is to connect potential donors with charities, social service organizations and people in need of assistance. The foundation’s founder, Charles Liebman, died this month.

For information about the Community Foundation for McHenry County, call 815-338-4483, email connect@thecfmc.org or visit the website at thecfmc.org.