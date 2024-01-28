Johnsburg’s Aiden Schwichow takes 5th in state bowling: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Jan. 27

BOYS BOWLING

IHSA Boys State Tournament: At St. Clair Bowl in O’Fallon, Johnsburg senior Aiden Schwichow went to the IHSA Boys Bowling State Tournament just hoping to make the first-day cut in the top 30.

Schwichow far exceeded those hopes when he finished the first day in 11th place. And he topped that in Saturday’s finals when he climbed all the way to fifth place with 2,644 pins in his 12 games.

Schwichow started the finals with a 267 and scored 1,316 for the second day, to go with his 1,328 in the qualifying round on Friday. He finished only 15 pins out of third place.

“I really just wanted to make the cut, I didn’t expect to be 11th overall,” Schwichow said. “Since my junior year I took bowling more seriously with advanced tournaments and the practices I put in. It was a goal of mine to qualify for state. Once I was there, I just relaxed and lined up my shots and hit them correctly.”

Schwichow hopes to bowl competitively in college and has a couple schools he is looking at.

Schwichow finished strong on Saturday with a 231 in his last game. He strung together five strikes in that game.

“There was definitely some stiff competition,” Skyhawks coach JR Wright said. “The top five individuals not on teams get paired together. Once that morning session’s done, they reseed and it’s the same same thing. Aiden was in the top five group each time. That really helps because you see the talent of the other bowlers.”

GIRLS WRESTLING

Conant Regional: At Hoffman Estates, Huntley finished third as a team with 147 1/2 points and McHenry was fourth with 144 in the tournament, with each team sending five wrestlers on to the Schaumburg Sectional next week.

Huntley had Janiah Slaughter (105) and Aubrie Rohrbacher (130) win regional titles, while Taylor Casey (110), Jessica Olson (140) and Grecia Garcia (145) also qualified with top-six finishes.

McHenry’s Sophia Brown (235) won a regional championship and Addison Hodges (120), Natalie Corona (140), Bri Duran (125) and Madalynn Sima (155) were qualifiers.

Dundee-Crown’s Diamond Rodriguez (100) won a title and Iris Torres (105) and Mackenzie Lessner (155) also advanced.

Other area qualifiers were as follows: Crystal Lake South’s Annalee Aarseth (110), Crystal Lake Central’s Cait Jones (170), Richmond-Burton’s Jasmine McCaskey (140) and Savannah Wells (115), Harvard’s Ithandehui Rosas (145), Woodstock’s Eva Hermansson (105) and Sophia Sarabia (115) and Hampshire’s Jamari Simmons (120).

Minooka Regional: Burlington Central’s Victoria Macias (115) was regional runner-up to lead five Rockets on to the Schaumburg Sectional.

Soraya Walikonis (135), Ryann Miller (170), Ruby Vences (110) and Jada Hall (155) also qualified.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Marengo 45, Johnsburg 32: At Johnsburg, Bella Frohling scored 15 points to lead the Indians (17-8, 10-1) past the Skyhawks (12-10, 7-4) in their Kishwaukee River Conference game.

Emily Kirchhoff added 10 for Marengo. Kaylee Fouke topped Johnsburg with 10 points.

Woodstock 46, Plano 34: At Woodstock, Keira Bogott had a big all-around game with 16 points, six rebounds, six assists and seven steals as the Blue Streaks (13-0, 9-2) beat the Reapers (12-14, 4-6) in their KRC game.

Lily Novelle and Anna Crenshaw each scored 10 for the Streaks.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cary-Grove 64, Wilmot 53: At Wilmot, Wis., Jake Hornok poured in 25 of his team-high 29 points in the second half as the Trojans (12-12) beat the Panthers for their third consecutive win.

AJ Berndt tossed in 11 for C-G. Hornok hit three 3s in the second half and was 10 for 10 from the free-throw line. He was 12 for 12 on free throws for the game.

Christian Irslinger scored 29 for Wilmot.

Harvard 52, Alden-Hebron 27: At Hebron, Ryan Bennett led the Hornets (2-17) with 17 points in their nonconference win over the Giants (5-14).

Bennett hit three 3s in the first quarter, Julian Acosta made three 3s in the second and finished with nine points. Adam Cooke added 12 for Harvard.

Nolan Vanderstappen led A-H with 13 points and JP Stewart added 10.