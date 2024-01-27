Young participants compete at Norge Ski Jump

Matt Tegelman adds wood to his fire at the Norge Ski Jump tournament on Jan. 27, 2024. (Claire O'Brien)

Young ski jumpers from ski clubs throughout the country soared over crowds from a variety of heights on Saturday at Norge Ski Club in Fox River Grove, kicking off the weekend’s ski jumping tournament festivities.

While Saturday’s temperatures were above freezing, the event wasn’t affected by the temperature. The fog that lingered over the McHenry County region over the past several days slightly obscured the top of the highest jump at Norge. Last year’s competition was postponed due to warm temperatures.

[ What to know about the Norge Winter Ski Jump tournament ]

The tournament was started in 1905 by a group of Norwegians. Norge is touted as America’s oldest ski club, and the event draws thousands of fans every year.

The atmosphere at Norge on Saturday was lively, and announcers commentated from the lodge’s deck, while upbeat music played over speakers.

Attendees rang cowbells and blasted stadium trumpets as participants made their way down the hill. Those who wanted to commemorate the occasion with a selfie were in luck, as a selfie booth featuring a chalet background was set up close by the lodge doors.

Crowds watch the Norge Ski Jump tournament Jan. 27, 2024 in Fox River Grove. (Claire O'Brien)

Among the people in the crowd was Matt Tegelman, who had built a fire close to the landing spot of the tallest jump. Tegelman said he’s been coming to the event the last seven to eight years, but doesn’t always build the fire.

Tegelman said the fire is a “bigger draw” for people when it’s colder.

“This is a warmer year, so not as much,” Tegelman said.

Crowds watch the Norge Ski Jump Tournament Jan. 27, 2024 in Fox River Grove. (Claire O'Brien)

Austin Horin said he was attending his first Norge ski event Saturday.

He said he found out about the event from signs advertising the event posted around the area. He said Saturday he liked the atmosphere and planned to come back Sunday.

“I’m glad we came over,” Horin said.

On the slopes, 10-year-old Nova Hendrickson, who was with the Cloquet Ski Club in Minnesota, jumped twice. She said she got 6.5 meters the first jump.

Hendrickson was encouraged to jump further on her second try, saying the person at the top of the hill told her “let’s aim for eight” meters the second time.

She said she jumped off earlier the second time around, ultimately exceeding her goal by half a meter.

Sunday’s festivities begin with opening ceremonies at noon and will feature competitors from around the world.