What to know about the Norge Winter Ski Jump tournament

Sandra Sproch, with the Norge Ski Club, soars high above the crowd during the 2022 Norge Winter Ski Jump Tournament in Fox River Grove. (Ryan Rayburn for Daily Herald/Ryan Rayburn / for the Daily Her)

The 119th annual Norge Winter Ski Jump tournament returns Saturday, Jan. 27 and Sunday, Jan. 28, at Norge Ski Club in Fox River Grove. Bundle up and enjoy some of the top ski jumpers in the world take flight and compete for longest jump.

Here’s what to know about the tournament, which was started in 1905 by a group of Norwegians. Norge is touted as America’s oldest ski club, and the event draws thousands of fans every year.

What’s the schedule?

The two-day event will take place the weekend of Jan. 27. A junior competition, with ski jumpers as young as 5 years old and up to 17, will be held on the first day, with the main event, featuring professional jumpers and the “top guns of the sport,” taking flight on Day 2.

Gates open at 11 a.m. and competition starts at noon. Opening ceremonies are scheduled for noon on the second day.

Norge Ski Jump Anders Giese soars through the air during the 2022 Norge Winter Ski Jump tournament in Fox River Grove. (Ryan Rayburn for Daily Herald/Ryan Rayburn / for the Daily Her)

How to attend

Pre-sale admission buttons and tickets are good for both days of the tournament and can be purchased in person or online by visiting norgeskiclub.com. Buttons also can be purchased for $20 at local stores throughout McHenry County, including Jewel-Osco in Fox River Grove and Cary.

A full list of merchants is listed on the club’s website. Buttons also can be purchased at the gate for $25.

Children 12 and under are admitted for free and spectators are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. No pets, sleds or alcohol will be allowed. Parking is free.

Food off the grill and drinks also will be for sale, including beverages from Wild Onion Brewery in Lake Barrington.

Norge Ski Jump Judges watch ski jumpers as they compete during 2022 Norge Winter Ski Jump Tournament in Fox River Grove. (Ryan Rayburn for Daily Herald/Ryan Rayburn / for the Daily Her)

Worldwide competition

Along with top American jumpers, this year’s competition also will feature athletes from Poland and Ukraine, according to a news release. Many Olympic ski jumpers, including Cary’s Michael Glasder, started their journeys at Norge.

Athletes “will all climb to the top of the 150-foot steel tower, strap on their skis and come sliding down the breathtaking scaffold at speeds of between 40 and 50 mph. They are then lifted into the sky, maneuvering over 250 feet through the air in the hopes of achieving leaps that will land them in contention for top honors.”