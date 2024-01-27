Letter: Refuting ‘alternative facts’ is tiring

I feel as though I’ve been extra tired for the last few years, and I think I have finally put a name to the reason. It seems it’s called Brandolini’s law. Otherwise known as the BS (you know, Baloney Sauce) asymmetry principle.

What it states is this: The amount of energy needed to refute false information is an order of magnitude bigger than that needed to produce it. No wonder I’m so tired. Lies and false information are everywhere! As a professor with an advanced degree, I am compelled to search out the veracity, accuracy, and credibility of the “alternative facts” I hear spoken as truth on news, social media, from friends and acquaintances, and letters to the editor.

For example, a recent letter to the editor published here complained about fentanyl being brought across the southern border by undocumented immigrants, but the truth is, most fentanyl comes to the U.S. through legal ports of entry, by U.S. citizens, with ingredients from China. (Multiple sources, take your pick. Please research it yourself, but choose credible sources).

For those of you who do care about the truth rather than just agreeing with what furthers your personal interests, then I just have to say, keep fighting the good fight, keep being tired, and, despite the effort and energy it takes to refute the baloney sauce, keep going. Maybe someday people will understand that knowing the truth is in their best interest, even if figuring out what the truth is can be a lot of work.

Mary Hood

Richmond