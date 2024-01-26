Pickup truck hits Jexal’s pizzeria in McHenry; driver ticketed

The patio and entrance area at Jexal's Pizza & Wing-Zeria in McHenry was damaged just before 3 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, when a pickup truck slid into the building. (Photo provided by Hollis Arnold)

The pickup truck that hit the front entrance patio at McHenry’s Jexal’s Pizza & Wing-Zeria caused between $15,000 to $20,000 in damage.

The patio and retaining wall should be repaired in a week or two, owner Mike Dumelle said. The pizzeria remains open for business.

“No one was hurt and the building did great. It didn’t go past the pergola, and there wasn’t even a cracked window,” Dumelle added, noting the retaining wall took most of the impact.

Damage from a pickup truck sliding into McHenry's Jexal's Pizza was cleaned up on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, according to owner Mike Dumelle, and repairs should be finished in a week or two. (Photo Provided by Mike Dumelle)

The crash happened at 2:48 a.m. Sunday, according to McHenry Chief of Police John Birk. The vehicle, a Nissan Frontier pickup truck, was turning onto Green Street from Route 120 and slid “up and onto the sidewalk in front of Jexal’s” due to taking the turn too fast with with ice and snow on the road, Birk said.

The driver, a 35-year-old man, was cited for improper turn, no valid driver’s license, operating a vehicle with registration suspended for non-insurance, and operating an uninsured vehicle; police said. The vehicle was impounded due to the suspended registration, but the owner did provide valid insurance and registration on Friday, Birk said, so the vehicle was released.

There was no evidence of driver intoxication, police said.