Letter: Lennar project questions

Lennar – I am not an expert, just a resident of Lucas road.

This is some of what I see as a resident who will bear the consequences of this development of 320 residences (244 homes and 76 duplexes).

LUCAS ROAD: A two lane road with a ditch on each side, no street lights, no stop lights at 47 or any other of the precarious cross streets.

WATER: Everyone on Lucas and the surrounding area is on well water. Will we lose our water, have it contaminated?

TAXES: Woodstock reaps the benefit of taxes while township residents will continue the upkeep of Lucas.

SCHOOLS: Will schools be able to accommodate children from an additional 320 homes and duplexes? My grandson’s bus is sometimes an hour late because of the shortage of bus drivers. How safe will children be getting off buses on Lucas with traffic from 320 units? Most homes have 2 or more vehicles.

PRESERVATION OF TREES: The tree study Lennar used is from 2004. What didn’t qualify 20 years ago as protected may be relevant today. Requirements have also been updated

QUALITY OF LIFE: This is a farming community – we chose to live in this environment. Lennar not only wants to build in our back yards but wants variances to pack in the new houses. Yes, they are in business to make money but conscience is evidently low on their priority list.

Joset Noble

Woodstock