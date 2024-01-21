Letter: A yes or no question

Would you drive your car without a front windshield and without wearing eye protection?

If yes, you probably don’t care about getting bugs, road debris, wind, snow or other airborne objects slapped against your face or into your eyes. Heaven forbid if you had your mouth open and swallowed one of those big juicy bugs that normally get splattered against your car windshield.

If no, you definitely realize what could happen to your face, eyes and other parts of your body. It wouldn’t be a pretty picture.

So, why do some pet owners allow their dogs to hang their heads out of a car window when the car is in motion? I know dogs love to do it. But if you wouldn’t do it because it isn’t safe, why would you let your dog do it? Just ask any veterinarian about the consequences of a dog hanging its head out of a car in motion. Or, research it online.

A Florida Animal Welfare Bill that would ban dogs from sticking their head out of a vehicle in motion is pending. Maybe the state of Illinois should follow Florida’s lead and propose a bill protecting our furry friends. Then again, common sense just doesn’t quite fit their bill.

Theo Jost

Lakewood