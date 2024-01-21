Four FVC teams qualify for state dance competition: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Jan. 20

Competitive dance

Lake Park Sectional: At Roselle, Burlington Central scored 88.23 to take second place in Class 2A and advance to state on Saturday.

Lake Forest took first with 93.03, then the Rockets were next in line. It will be Central’s sixth trip to state.

Jacobs Sectional: At Algonquin, Crystal Lake Central took fourth and Crystal Lake South in Class 2A was sixth as both teams qualified for the IHSA State Championships.

Central scored 83.27 and South had an 82.13 to take the last qualifying spot. The state competition will be Friday and Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

Jacobs scored 89.93 to take fifth in Class 3A and qualify for state. Huntley (85.57) finished seventh, one spot from advancing.

Woodstock North was sixth in Class 1A and missed by one spot.

Boys bowling

Warren Sectional: At Bertrand Bowling in Gurnee, McHenry took sixth place with 5,856 pins to qualify for the state tournament next weekend at St. Clair Bowl in O’Fallon.

Austin Kleimann rolled a 1,277 series with high games of 259, 239 and 226 to lead the Warriors to sixth place.

Johnsburg’s Aiden Schwichow and Matt Kurek were individual qualifiers. Schwichow started with a 266 and finished with a 256 to roll a 1,283.

Kurek had games of 247 and 243 on his way to a 1,230 series.

McHenry’s Lee McClellan had games of 235, 232 and 224 for a 1,265 series. Payton Spratt (1,190), River Glab (1,069) and Zach Readdy (1,055) were the Warriors’ other players.

Jefferson Sectional: At Don Carter Lanes in Rockford, no local individuals or teams were able to advance to the next weekend’s state tournament.

Huntley finished 12th as a team with 4,763 and Marengo was 13th with 5,658.

Huntley’s Matthew Fishman rolled a 1,250 six-game series with high games of 245 and 221. Joey Humphrey had a 1,191 and a 235 game.

Marengo’s Hunter Pankow had a 1,201 series and games of 214 and 213. Lucas Frohling rolled a 1,161 with games of 236 and 224.

Harvard’s Gael Roman rolled a 1,205 series and had high games of 227 and 214.

Boys basketball

Belvidere North 43, McHenry 38: At McHenry, the Blue Thunder snapped a nine-game winning streak by the Warriors (16-5) in their nonconference game.

Marko Visnjevac led McHenry with 10 points, while Hayden Stone and Caleb Jett each scored nine. McHenry’s last loss came at Moline on Dec. 21.

Crystal Lake Central 63, Woodstock 58: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers (6-17) defeated the Blue Streaks (12-9) in their nonconference game.

Jake Terlecki led the Tigers with 16 points. Preston Mast tossed in 13 and Jackson Hopkins had 12 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Central scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to get the win.

Sam Chapman led the Streaks with 15 points. Keaton Perkins scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Trent Butler had 12 points and six boards.

Plano 50, Richmond-Burton 38: At Plano, the Reapers (9-8, 4-2) widened their lead with a 17-9 third quarter to beat the Rockets (11-6, 3-3) in their Kishwaukee River Conference game.

Deegan Cooley led R-B with 10 points. Luke Robinson added nine points and Jace Nelson scored eight.

Sandwich 53, Marengo 39: At Marengo, Derek Bibbings scored 23 points and grabbed five rebounds as Marengo (2-18, 0-6) fell to Sandwich (8-13, 4-2) in their KRC game.

Conant 51, Burlington Central 38: At Batavia, the Rockets (14-7) saw their four-game winning streak halted by the Cougars in a nonconference game.

Girls basketball

Johnsburg 59, Richmond-Burton 15: At Richmond, Wynne Oeffling scored 15 of her game-high 20 points in the first quarter as the Skyhawks (12-8, 7-2) defeated the Rockets (4-18, 2-6) in a KRC game.

Kiara Welch scored 10 points for Johnsburg and Ava Jablonski added nine.

Harvard 48, Westminster Christian 25: At Harvard, Hayley Shafer led a balanced Hornets’ attack with 10 points in a nonconference win over the Warriors.

Harvard (4-16) also got nine points each from Gisselle Albarran and Mayra Hyde, while Ava Borchardt added seven points and eight rebounds.

Willows Academy 61, Alden-Hebron 32: At Des Plaines, Jessica Webber hit three 3s and scored 13 for the Giants (14-7) in their nonconference loss to the Eagles.

Hannah Reiter added nine points for A-H.

Wrestling

Chicagoland Christian Conference Tournament: At West Chicago, Marian Central placed all its wrestlers in the top three spots in their weight classes to take the first conference tournament.

Austin Hagevold (106), Anthony Alanis (113), Brayden Teunissen (120), Andrew Alvarado (126), Vance Williams (138), Jimmy Mastny (157), Nic Astacio (165) and Dan French (190) all won conference championships.

Oak Park River Forest Invitational: At Oak Park, Crystal Lake Central’s Cayden Parks defeated Tolono Unity’s Hunter Easton for the 190-pound title. Easton is the No. 1-ranked wrestler in Class 1A.

Parks had two pins, a technical fall and won the championship by decision.

The Tigers’ Payton Ramsey (120) and Tommy McNeil (215) both had runner-up finishes. Alessio Pezzella (150) took third and Tommy Tomasello (157) was fourth.

Huntley finished third out of 13 teams, one point out of second place.