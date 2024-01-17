2 Crystal Lake homes left uninhabitable by overnight fire

An early-morning fire on Jan. 17, 2024, at a row of attached homes in Crystal Lake on Eletson Drive left two units uninhabitable. (Michelle Meyer)

An overnight fire in Crystal Lake left two residences uninhabitable.

The fire apparently broke out in a garage in a four-unit row of attached homes along Eletson Drive off McHenry Avenue.

Residents and their animals had evacuated when the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department responded at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to the fire. The first firefighters arrived in six minutes and saw flames coming from the garage, the department said in a news release.

The fire had spread to the attic, and an adjacent residence also sustained damage, the department said, adding the Red Cross is working with displaced the two displaced families.

No firefighters were injured. Crews were assisted by the Algonquin, Huntley, McHenry and Woodstock fire protections districts, along with Crystal Lake police and public works, ComEd and Nicor.

The state fire marshal is investigating.