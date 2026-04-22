130 volunteers fuel $354K in impact for Illinois Extension

One hundred thirty volunteers across Grundy, Kankakee, and Will counties contributed nearly $354,000 in value to Illinois Extension programs last year, mentoring youth, answering gardening questions, and restoring local habitats.

The volunteer effort comes during National Volunteer Appreciation Week, as Illinois Extension recognizes the unpaid workers who power its 4-H clubs, Master Gardener programs, and Master Naturalist initiatives across the state.

“Our volunteers are the backbone of what we do,” Illinois Extension county director Marilu Andon said in a news release. “Whether that’s leading a 4-H club, helping someone diagnose a plant disease, or identifying invasive species, they’re creating real impact in our communities.”

4-H volunteered during the pork fundraiser that raised funds to support University of Illinois Extension and 4-H Youth Development programs in Kendall County. (Photo provided)

The 130 volunteers work across three main programs. 4-H club leaders and mentors guide youth through hands-on projects in science, technology, engineering, and civic engagement. Master Gardeners answer questions about growing food, controlling pests, and caring for landscapes. Master Naturalists help the public understand and protect local ecosystems.

The numbers tell part of the story. Statewide, 4-H volunteers led over 1,800 clubs last year. Master Gardener and Master Naturalist volunteers provided at least 60,662 information services — though the actual number is likely much higher, since reporting is voluntary.

But the real impact shows up in outcomes. According to Illinois Extension data, 4-H participants are 40% more likely to pursue a college degree, twice as likely to obtain technical training, and twice as likely to serve in the military compared to their peers.

“I started volunteering because I wanted to share what I knew about gardening,” said one local Master Gardener. “Now I’m helping families grow their own food, and I’ve watched kids discover they love plants. It’s the most rewarding thing I do.”

“The volunteers’ work goes deeper than activities,” 4-H recruitment and engagement coordinator, Brooke Katcher, said in a news release. “They create safe spaces where young people discover who they are, build confidence, and develop skills they need for life.”

Across Illinois, the volunteer network reaches over 831,000 program attendees annually. That scale — and that impact — exists only because 130 people in this region, and thousands more statewide, choose to give their time.

To volunteer with Illinois Extension, visit extension.illinois.edu/gkw/volunteer.