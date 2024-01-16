McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Jan. 7-13, 2024.

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

Jennifer N. McCarty, 43, of the 1900 block of Wisteria Court, Naperville; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with three prior DUI violations.

Raymond P. Underwood, 31, of the 25300 block of Highland Avenue, Antioch; residential burglary and theft with previous conviction.

Michelle L. Ludwig, 48, of the 6300 block of Hillcrest Road, Cary; aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two prior DUI violations, seven counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, attempted aggravated battery to a police officer and resisting a police officer.

Francisco Ramirez-Hermenegildo, 34, of the 1200 block of North Division Street, Harvard; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, driving while license suspended, disobeying a traffic control signal and possession of open alcohol by the driver.

Austin A. Gehrke, 31, of the 4200 block of Parkway Avenue, McHenry; two counts of threatening a police officer and two counts criminal damage to property of less than $500.

Marques Perkins-Brown, 41, of the 1000 block of West 109th Street, Chicago; deceptive practices.

Krystina M. Ziebell, 33, of the 6700 block of Waterford Drive, McHenry; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Edgar E. Parra, 36, of the 3000 block of West Lincoln Road, McHenry; two counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction and two counts of domestic battery.

Otha L. Johnson, 43, of the 400 block of North Grainger Lane, Cortland; retail theft of property worth more than $300.

Yazid Arij, 33, of the 5500 block of West Edmunds Street, Chicago; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with previous conviction.

Jordan P. Carmody, 29, of the 100 block of Sunset Drive, Cary; possession and possession with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of cocaine, possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer with previous conviction, unlawful restraint, possession of less than 15 grams of LSD, unauthorized possession of a license plate, resisting a police officer causing injury, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and reckless driving.

David A. Bastidas, 32, of the 1100 block of Hillcrest Drive, Carol Stream; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing identification.

Osvaldo Bustamante, Jr., 47, of the 300 block of Fieldstone Drive, Woodstock; retail theft with previous conviction.

Jarod Lemke, 26, of the 26200 block of Spring Grove Road, Antioch; controlled substance trafficking, possession of less than 15 grams of MDMA, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of less than 15 grams of ketamine and possession of less than 15 grams of tramadol.

Karl Wadowski, 23, of the 4200 block of Crestwood Drive, McHenry; three counts of retail theft of property worth more than $300.

Raymon L. Brown, 32, of the 400 block of West Palatine Road, Palatine; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of less than 15 grams of heroin.

Danyelle S. Sandre, 52, of the 35600 block of David Court, Ingleside; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.