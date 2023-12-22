3 charged after police chase that ends when squad car runs stolen vehicle off the road in Algonquin: cops

Three people have been charged following a police pursuit that ended in a crash in Algonquin, the Lake in the Hills Police Department announced Thursday.

Police said that on Sunday evening, they located a black Acura SUV with a “ROUTE 66″ license plate that was identified as stolen and suspected to be recently involved in criminal activity. The Acura was driven by a person with multiple warrants and was “considered to be armed and dangerous,” police said in a emailed statement.

Officers attempted to stop the Acura at Hilltop Drive and Crystal Lake Road when the car fled southbound on Crystal Lake Road and officers pursued. While traveling east on Algonquin Road east of Pyott Road in Algonquin, the lead squad car performed a “precision immobilization technique” to direct the Acura off the roadway, authorities said.

“The SUV went off the roadway and while doing so, struck a light pole, causing damage to the light pole,” police said.

The driver and two passengers were treated for possible injuries and transported to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office after being released from the hospital.

Police identified the driver as Jordon Carmody, 29, of the 100 block of Sunset Drive, Cary. Authorities said he was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer with a previous conviction, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of less than 15 parts of LSD, unauthorized possession of a license plate, resisting a police officer causing injury, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and reckless driving.

Also charged in the incident, police said, was David A. Bastidas, 32, of the 300 block of Dean Street, Woodstock, who is accused of possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing identification.

Krystina M. Ziebell, 33, of the 6700 block of Waterford Drive, McHenry, was charged with possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, Lake in the Hills police said.