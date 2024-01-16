Crystal Lake library sustains over $150,000 in damage after frozen pipe causes sprinklers to activate

The Crystal Lake Public Library sustains “substantial” water damage when two water sprinklers went off Sunday evening, according to a news release. (Photo provided by Stephanie Price)

The Crystal Lake Public Library sustains “substantial” water damage when two water sprinklers went off Sunday evening, according to a news release.

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue District responded to an alarm at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday when the library’s fire suppression system was activated and turned on two sprinkler heads, Crystal Lake Public Library marketing manager Stephanie Price said.

“A substantial amount of water filled several staff office areas on the east side of the building on the main level,” Price said in a news release. “Water also traveled down stairwells into the Ames meeting room and the lower level lobby near the elevator doors.”

It is believed the sprinkler system malfunctioned when the pipes connected to the sprinklers froze, Price said.

The Crystal Lake Public Library sustains “substantial” water damage when two water sprinklers went off Sunday evening, according to a news release. (Photo provided by Stephanie Price )

“It’s an old building,” Price said. “There’s no insulation so it gets freezing up there.”

Firefighters saw water “pouring out” from the staff entrance door at the east side of the building and turned off the water leading to the sprinklers upon arrival, according to Price.

The library estimates the costs water removal and restoration work to be about $163,000. No books, computers or other materials were damaged by the water, according to Price.

The flooding prompted the library to shut down Monday and Tuesday.

Administrators plan on reopening the library Wednesday, but programs taking place in the Ames meeting room are canceled.

Elevators and the main stairway will continue to be out of service, possibly for the remainder of the week, Price said. The internal stairway to Youth Services will also be closed off Wednesday.

“Any patrons with mobility concerns or strollers will not have access to the lower level,” Price said. “Staff will work with any patrons who need help getting materials.”

On Monday and Tuesday, crews worked on clearing out the water and drying out the affected areas with fans, air movers, filters and dehumidifiers, Price said. The sprinkler system has been replaced.

The Crystal Lake Public Library board of trustees will consider a proposal for a water damage restoration on Wednesday during a public meeting at 7 p.m.

The library celebrated its 110th anniversary last year; it has been in several locations since the first library opened in 1913 in H.A. Dodge home on Pomeroy Avenue.