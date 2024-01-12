McHenry man illegally possessed loaded gun and crack in reach of children, police say

A McHenry man accused illegally possessing a gun as a felon and large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl in reach of minors pleaded not guilty to all charges on Thursday.

Kenneth Price, 31, of the 1100 block of Oakleaf Avenue, is charged with manufacturing and delivery of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine, manufacturing and delivery of between 15 and 100 grams of fentanyl and being an armed habitual criminal, each a Class X felony.

Price is also charged with possession of cocaine, manufacturing, delivering and possession of between 500 and 2,000 grams of marijuana; unlawful use or possession of weapons or ammunition by a convicted felon; possession of less than 200 grams of fentanyl; endangering the life or health of a child; and obstructing a police officer, according to the indictment filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Class X felonies are punishable by up to 30 years in prison, or up to 60 years if the defendant is found eligible for an extended term.

Price was ordered last week to be detained in the county jail while awaiting trial. That followed a hearing at which prosecutors said Price had a loaded pistol in a duffle bag in a closet in his bedroom with the controlled substances and items indicative of sale and distribution; prosecutors also outlined prior convictions for crimes of violence and illegal drugs.

Price also has unsatisfactory completion of sentences of probation and at least three prior stints in prison on his record, according to an order to detain him, signed by Judge Mark Facchini.

According to the indictment against Price, at about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 12, he was found with the illegal narcotics and a black Sig Sauer P226 .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol in his home.

He also is accused of having “multiple” minor children in his home and having crack cocaine and fentanyl within their reach, the indictment said.

Additionally, Price is not allowed to legally have firearms due to two felony convictions involving illegal controlled substances, according to the indictment.

In 2014, Price was convicted of manufacturing and delivering cocaine on or near a school and was sentenced to 54 months in prison; at the time that case was filed, Price was on probation for the unlawful delivery of cocaine in 2012, court records show.

Price’s attorney could not be reached for comment.