Huntley man struck, killed on road crew had organized car shows, was ‘full of life’: ‘Everybody loved Joe’

Joseph Zephries and Kyle Sexton have been close friends since seventh grade, Sexton said. (Photo provided by Kyle Sexton)

A longtime friend of the 20-year-old Huntley man who died after being hit by a car Monday is raising money on behalf of his family to help pay for a memorial.

Joseph Zephries was fatally injured when he was struck while working on a utility crew along Main Street.

Police said Zephries “was on the south shoulder of the road completing utility line location services” for U.S. Infrastructure Company, or USIC, when he was hit by a Kia Forte traveling east. He died from his injuries at Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital.

Kyle Sexton, who started the online fundraiser, described Zephries as “full of life” and said “there will never be another one like him.”

He and Zephries were best friends since seventh grade, Sexton said.

Zephries was a Huntley High School alum and also spent part of his high school years at Marion Central Catholic High School in Woodstock.

“We worked our first job together, we worked our second job together,” Sexton said. “We did everything together.”

Sexton started the GoFundMe on Wednesday to help Zephries’ parents cover the costs of memorial services. Within seven hours, the fundraiser has collected almost $10,000.

“I feel blessed to have known Joe for the time that I did, and I will cherish every memory I was able to make with him,” Sexton said on the GoFundMe page.

Zephries, who also went by Joe Piazza, started his own car show organization in 2020 called Spade Society, Sexton said. Zephries started with weekly Tuesday car meetups.

“It evolved from something where the cops were kicking him out to the cops were working with him and raising money for charity,” Sexton said. “That was great to see how he was able to positively impact his community.”

Most recently, Zephries hosted a Toys for Tots auto show in December in Woodstock and was able to collect hundreds of toys for the nonprofit.

Zephries’ goal was to grow Spade Society into a traveling show around the country and create car shows as a platform to raise money for charities, Sexton said.

Sexton said he imagines that Zephries would want his loved ones to keep going for him.

“I think when it comes down to it from now on is to live life for Joe and live like Joe,” Sexton said. “Everybody loved Joe.”

USIC Vice President of Corporate Affairs David Parker confirmed to the Northwest Herald on Wednesday that Zephries was one of its employees.

“At the time of the incident, our employee was marking underground utilities, a job that protects underground infrastructure and communities throughout the state of Illinois,” Parker said in an email. “The USIC family conveys our deepest condolences and offers our support to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

It is unclear whether any charges have been lodged against the driver. Police said the driver is a 27-year-old Chicago man who remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

They said drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to the release.

The Huntley Police Department declined to comment Wednesday, as an investigation is ongoing.