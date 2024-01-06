Here’s a look at historical McHenry County news pages

A look at the Northwest Herald on Jan. 6, 1993. (Image via newspapers.com)

It’s been 31 years since the Chicago Bears fired coach “Iron” Mike Ditka, a Hall of Famer who led the legendary team that won Super Bowl XX by a 46-10 margin over the New England Patriots.

That expected but still shocking news appeared in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 6, 1993.

Four decades ago, the idea of requiring parents to strap their young children into seat belts still was a new concept.

And in 1950, the country had just wrapped up a year that saw the largest amount of peace-time meat production in its history.

Here’s a look at the front pages that carried those stories, as well as other historical papers throughout McHenry County that fell on Jan. 6.

1993

1984

The Crystal Lake Morning Herald on Jan. 6, 1984. (Image via newspapers.com)

1950

The Woodstock Daily Sentinel on Jan. 6, 1950. (Image via newspapers.com)

1975

The Crystal Lake Herald on Jan. 6, 1975. (Image via newspapers.com)

1934