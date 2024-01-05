Family killed in Crystal Lake-area home died by murder-suicide, shooter likely mentally ill, police conclude

McHenry County Sheriff's office investigators walk toward a home in 5800 block of Wild Plum Road in unincorporated Crystal Lake on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, the day after five family members were found shot there. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Five months after a family was found shot in their Crystal Lake-area home – and a day after the coroner released their causes of death – the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it has wrapped up its investigation and determined it was a triple murder-suicide.

The sheriff’s office concluded the shooter, Jean Song, was “most likely suffering from a mental health crisis,” according to a news release. Before now, authorities had only referred to Song as an “aggressor.” Friday, they also said he had a valid Firearm Owners Identification card and concealed carry license.

“It was concluded that the incident was a familial domestic situation that escalated from a verbal dispute to physical violence,” the sheriff’s office said. “The male shot at all four females, killing three, before shooting himself.”

McHenry County Coroner Michael Rein said Thursday that the deaths of Chang Hee Song, 73, Yuna Song, 49, and Lauren Smith-Song, 32, were all ruled a homicide from multiple gunshot wounds.

The death of Jean Song, 44, was ruled a suicide from a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner wrote in an email. Jean Song died from his injuries while being taken to a hospital.

A fifth person who has not been identified was also seriously injured in the shooting but survived and has been released from the hospital, police said Friday.

Police said they responded to a call about 4 a.m. Aug. 9 to a domestic incident at the 5800 block of Wild Plum Road that started with a 911 call from a woman inside the house saying someone was “shooting their relatives.” They arrived on the scene to find the three family members dead and two others seriously wounded.

The sheriff’s office said it had no interaction at that residence before the Aug. 9 shooting, the release said.

“McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and its partnering law enforcement agencies work with the Police Social Work Program and countless other local social service providers who are specifically trained in aiding residents with many conditions and circumstances,” the sheriff’s office said. “We encourage community members to take advantage of these resources.”

The sheriff’s office worked with the McHenry County Major Investigations Assistance Team in the investigation, the release said.