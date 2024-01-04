Causes of death released for 4 people shot and killed in Crystal Lake-area home in August

A bicyclist rides past a home in 5800 block of Wild Plum Road in unincorporated Crystal Lake on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, where four family members, including three females and a male “aggressor,” were found shot to death the previous day. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawm/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office has released the cause and manner of death of the four people who died in a shooting in Crystal Lake-area home almost five months ago.

Responding to an inquiry from the Northwest Herald, McHenry County Coroner Michael Rein said Thursday that the deaths of Chang Hee Song, 73; Yuna Song, 49; and Lauren Smith-Song, 32; were all ruled a homicide from multiple gunshot wounds.

The death of Jean Song, 44, was ruled a suicide from a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner wrote in an email. Jean Song died from his injuries while being transported to a hospital.

Police had previously identified Jean Song as the “aggressor” in the shooting but have not publicly called the killings a murder-suicide.

Police responded to a call at about 4 a.m. on Aug. 9 to a domestic incident at the 5800 block of Wild Plum Road that started with a 911 call from a woman inside the house saying someone was “shooting their relatives.”

Upon arrival, police said three women were dead and two people were seriously injured.

One person is believed to have survived the attack, but her identity and details are unknown. Authorities have not given an update on her status after Aug. 10. It is believed the woman who survived the attack made the 911 call.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment Thursday but said an update on the case will be released “soon.”