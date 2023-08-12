Authorities remain tight-lipped on details of the deaths of 4 family members in Crystal Lake home

Authorities remained tight-lipped Friday about how or why four adult family members, including three women and a man, died Wednesday following a reported shooting in a home near Crystal Lake.
Police described the male, later identified as Jean Song, as the “aggressor” and said that they were responding to an early morning call Wednesday from a woman who survived the attack saying that someone was “shooting their relatives.”
Police have not identified the woman who made the call, nor have they revealed her relationship to those killed.
Attempts for comment from the McHenry County Coroner’s office and the McHenry County Sheriff’s office regarding what lead to the deaths of Jean Song, 44; Lauren Smith-Song, 32; Chang Song, 73; and Yuna Song, 49; were unsuccessful Friday.
The coroner has not offered information as to the cause and manner of their deaths.
“Autopsies have been concluded and [this] is an ongoing investigation so no other information is to be given at this time,” McHenry County Coroner Michael Rein wrote in an email Friday. “Once we have more information we will share when that does happen.”
Neither Rein nor the sheriff’s office provided an update on the condition of the fourth female relative who made the 911 call and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. On Thursday, they said she was in serious condition and remained in the hospital.
Police said they responded to the home at about 4 a.m. Wednesday following the woman’s call to 911 that someone inside the home was “shooting their relatives.”
Jean Song, the alleged “aggressor” died from his injuries after being transported to a hospital.
Throughout Wednesday and Thursday investigators and crime scene technicians were in and around the home, shrouded by large trees, in the 5800 block of Wild Plum Road in the quiet Prairie Ridge neighborhood.
On Friday, vehicles from the sheriff’s office were seen back at the house.
Neighbors said they live in a safe neighborhood and they were shocked by the incident. No one interviewed said they knew the family or details about them.
McHenry County Treasurer’s Office records show Jean and Yuna Song listed as the property owners since 2013.
Jean Song, who at times has gone by the name John Song, is listed as the president/owner and Lauren Smith-Song, the chief marketing officer, of BORAII Inc., a company that sells pocket holsters for various guns, according to the company website.
The address listed for the company on the Illinois Secretary of State’s website is the same address as where the deaths occurred. A search on the Illinois Secretary of State’s website also showed BoraII Inc. was in “Not Good Standing” with the state.
A statement on the site states that Jean Song is the “creative brain” behind the gun holsters and “an avid shooter.”
“Our mission statement is to eliminate any excuse for people to leave their carry weapons at home,” according to a statement on the website.
The site also lists his and Lauren Smith-Song’s favorite guns.
Australian-born Lauren Smith-Song moved to the U.S. from in 2014 and helped Jean Song establish the company, according to the website.
“Adopting American values, she is a supporter of the Constitution including the Second Amendment,” according to the statement on the company’s website. “Lauren is the creative designer behind our website and also heads all of our marketing and advertising campaigns.”
Jean Song has had two pocket holster designs patented, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office website.
In 1997, Jean Song, who lived in Schaumburg at the time, was charged under the name of John Song, with battery and criminal damage to property. He was convicted on each charge and sentenced to supervision, according to records in Cook County.
According to documents in the McHenry County courthouse, Jean Song was sued by a collection agency in 2022 for a credit debt of $7,142.20.