Prepay next year’s property taxes with McHenry County’s Advance Tax Program

Property owners in McHenry County have the opportunity to make pre-payment toward next year’s property taxes through the Advance Tax Program until Dec. 29.

Participating property owners must fill out and sign the Advance Tax Agreement, which can be found at mchenrycountyil.gov/departments/treasurer/advance-tax, and return it to the Treasurer’s Office with a check payable to the McHenry County Collector. A separate check and agreement are required for each parcel.

Payments can be made in person or mailed. Payments must be received by the treasurer’s office by Dec. 29 — postmarks cannot be accepted. Envelopes must be addressed to McHenry County Collector, 2200 N. Seminary Ave. Woodstock, IL 60098, ATTN: Karla Mejia.

“The Advance Tax Program gives taxpayers who wish to do so the opportunity to pre-pay next year’s taxes. This can help those taxpayers who want to make a payment this tax year in order to accommodate personal or financial objectives that they may have,” Treasurer Donna Kurtz said in a news release.

For questions regarding the Advance Tax Program, call the Treasurer’s Office at 815-334-4260 or visit the Treasurer’s website and select the “Advance Tax” menu item to learn about important key details.