Marengo man accused of sexually abusing child is ordered to be kept in jail while awaiting trial

A Marengo man accused of inappropriate physical contact with a 12-year-old child was ordered detained in the McHenry County jail while he awaits trial.

Joshua Haut, 34, is charge with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child younger than 13, a Class 2 felony, according to the criminal complaint on file in the courthouse.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to three to seven years in prison and up to $25,000 in fines. The offense also is probational.

Haut was arrested last week and appeared in a detention hearing Friday before Chief Judge Michael Chmiel.

In arguing Haut be held in jail pretrial, Assistant State’s Attorney Cecelia Blue said that at about 4:30 a.m. April 16, the child woke up to find Haut, who had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana, kissing the child on the cheek and neck, rubbing the child’s waist and thigh and calling the child “sexy.”

DNA tests matched Haut to the child, who also took video of Haut showing his behavior, Blue said.

Haut’s attorney, George Kililis, argued for his pretrial release, saying Haut denies the allegations.

Kililis also questioned why the charges came after several months has passed. He noted that since the alleged incident, Haut has not committed any crimes against another person or the community.

Blue said Haut “can deny it all he likes” but that, whatever has transpired since the allegations, “on April 16 he was inappropriate with a minor. ... He is a danger to the minor and to the community.”

The judge also asked about how long it took to press charges against Haut. Blue explained they had to wait for DNA testing and return of search warrants on the child’s phone.

In ordering that Haut be detained in the county jail pretrial, Chmiel noted though Haut still is considered innocent, but said the state presented enough evidence that “there is concern for dangerousness.”