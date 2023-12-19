Unwanted pets are filling shelters, but advocates caution about adopting them as holiday gifts

Lee Linklater holds some kittens that her shelter, Assisi Animal Foundation in Crystal Lake, are preparing for adoption on Nov. 29. The holiday season is a busy and difficult time for rescues, with people giving up pets because of inflation and families looking to adopt for the holidays. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

It’s a thing that holiday movies are made of. The family comes down Christmas morning to find a snuggly little puppy or kitten under the tree, wearing a big red bow. Christmas, made!

But those who run animal shelters and rescues say that while the idea of a new pet for Christmas may be appealing, but the actuality of it is not something that should be taken lightly.

Many shelters across the country are in crisis, and many at capacity. According to national database run by shelteranimalscount.org, the current trend shows dog adoptions down 1.2% from 2022 numbers, while the months from January to September 2023 saw a 2.5% increase in dog intake. For. cats, the number entering animal welfare organizations as strays increased 9% compared to 2021.

Isabelle “Lee” Linklater, executive director of Assisi Animal Foundation just outside Crystal Lake, said she sees two things happening.

For one, there are “so many unwanted animals.” At the same time, there is the typical holiday influx of families who want to adopt pets as gifts to their children. That might seem like a problem with a solution, but Linklater said her shelter is “careful about where (their animals) go.”

“Every holiday is like this. Many people think of it as a box of Fannie Mae, but it’s a lifetime responsibility,” Linklater said.

She’s spent decades running the foundation, said to be McHenry County’s first built no-kill nonprofit shelter. While it might lack the drama of a Christmas morning puppy surprise, Linklater said many families she’s interacted with have smartly decided to wait until after the holidays to bring a new pet into the household.

She pointed out that the holidays can often be hectic enough as it is – with guests coming in and out, a lot of food within reach, hot oven doors opening and closing, Christmas trees and presents that could be damaged. Adding a new pet to the mix can just be too much.

Linklater also believes that “strangely enough, people are catching on. A lot of people hold off if it’s not too late to be careful.”

On the other side of the equation are the many well-intentioned people who can no longer keep their pets. Linklater said that inflation has been a problem for many pet owners, especially the cost of keeping a pet healthy.

“The fact of the matter is inflation has driven up the cost of pet ownership,” Linklater said. “The price of veterinary care has skyrocketed. People just can’t afford it.”

It’s important to understand that while adopters are in high demand, the best possible outcome is for the animal to enter a home prepared for such a commitment, so the adoption does not result in owner relinquishment.

“A lot of it comes down to how well a rescue places an animal in an adopter’s home,” said Donna Matejka, president and CEO of Helping Paws Animal Shelter in Woodstock. “We transport a lot of animals from the South where many rescues are over capacity and are adopting out simply to make space to take more in. A shelter we work with in Texas reported three out of five animals they adopt out come back.”

Echoing Linklater’s reminder that a pet is a longterm commitment, Matejka offered a compromise in place of the live reveal on Christmas morning to give a family the appropriate planning time.

“You can always put a stuffed animal in a box that represents the gift, to have time to shop for the best fit as a unit,” Matejka said. “Consider the following: Do we have the time to take care of this pet? Do we have time to take them for walks if it’s a dog? Do we have a sizeable backyard, preferably with a fence? What is the best time of year? It’s important to talk and plan as a family. Don’t do it just because it’s Christmas.”

Matejka said a strong support system – people who can let the dog out and walk them if you’re going to be gone for an extended period – is also ideal. “If you’re someone who isn’t home as much, maybe a cat is a better choice since they don’t have to be let out as much. Also consider getting a pair kittens as they enjoy the companionship and often absorb each other’s energy so they don’t focus on destruction in the home,” Matejka said.

The day after Thanksgiving, Cary resident Chris Krug adopted Phoebe, formerly Phoenix, a 5-month-old cattle dog mix, from Helping Paws. Krug, along with his wife and two daughters, recently lost their family dog, Rita, a lab mix and Helping Paws alum. They wanted to donate some of Rita’s belongings and scheduled an appointment to meet a few dogs to see if they felt ready to introduce another family pet into their home.

“We went into this with our eyes wide open,” said Krug. “We got Rita when she was 1, so she came pretty well equipped in terms of being potty trained and past the chewing phase. With Phoebe, the training is new, and we’re back at the beginning. It’s a challenge, but it’s a good challenge. It’s hands-on, but being a good dog owner is understanding your responsibilities. They don’t come preloaded like software. You must put the time in, but it’s very rewarding.”

Woodstock-area resident Barbara Dolmon is a volunteer at Helping Paws who said she told her husband, Lou, “The next teeny chihuahua that comes in, I’m getting it!” Dolmon had a small chihuahua previously and wanted to introduce that breed back into their fold.

The Dolmons have three other dogs ranging in age from 6 to 15 years old: Lexi, Roxy, and Cady. When the 6-year-old chihuahua, Gizmo, came through intake, Barbara Dolmon knew she had found her fourth dog. She said they were ready to add a fourth dog who was past the puppy stage. Dolmon likewise said it’s important to “calm down your expectations” and make sure you’re ready and willing to put the work in because, in the end, it makes all the difference.

Lou Dolmon of the Woodstock area with Gizmo, the chihuahua dog that he and his wife Barbara adopted from Helping Paws Animal Shelter in Woodstock in 2023. (Photo provided by Barbara Dolmon)

Gizmo is 6 years old, “and that was a selling point for me at this stage in my life,” said Dolmon. “We’re very active and take the dogs for daily walks, but we don’t want to go through the puppy stage. There are plenty of older dogs that need homes. She’ll be a great fit for our pack.”

As part of the adoption process, Gizmo had to meet all family members, which meant Lou Dolmon and the three current pups did a meet-and-greet to ensure everyone got on. The Dolmons became an official 4-dog family on Dec. 11.

Matejka said volunteering or fostering is a great way to get first-hand experience with various breeds and ages to determine what might be a good fit for you and your family if you’re considering adding a new pet. She also recommends that if you feel your family is more of a one-cat or one-dog household, make plans for the animal’s socialization with other animals, not just people.

If you’re not prepared for a new pet, volunteering, fostering and donating are all avenues to assist the animals in your community that are without homes.