Marengo, Johnsburg win at holiday tournament: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, Dec. 18

Girls basketball

Marengo 47, McHenry 15: At the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic in McHenry, Bella Frohling had 15 points and two 3-pointers for the Indians (9-7) in their win against the Warriors (1-11).

Gabby Gieseke, Emilie Polizzi and Macy Noe had five points apiece for Marengo. McHenry was led by Avery Stinger with four points.

Marengo advances to play Johnsburg in the consolation championship at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Johnsburg 51, Crystal Lake South 22: At the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic, Kaylee Fouke had 19 points to lead the Skyhawks (7-6) past the Gators (2-11).

Wynne Oeffling had nine points and Sophie Person tossed in eight for Johnsburg.

South will play McHenry at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Woodstock North 42, Round Lake 21: At the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic, the Thunder (6-7) beat the Panthers in tournament action.

North plays Wauconda at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Grayslake North 47, Richmond-Burton 26: At the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic, the Rockets (3-11) fell to the Knights.

Richmond-Burton will face Round Lake at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Big Foot (Wisc.) 58, Harvard 25: At Harvard, the Hornets (3-8) lost the nonconference game.

Boys basketball

Grayslake North 76, Harvard 29: At Grayslake, the Hornets (0-7) fell to the Knights in nonconference action.

Boys bowling

Huntley 3,749, Woodstock co-op 3,209: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, Matthew Fishman rolled a match-high 700 series for the Red Raiders in their win over the Blue Streaks.

Fishman had games of 245, 242 and 213. Austin Tenglin had a 644 series and 268 high game, and Joey Humphrey had a 640 series and 235 high game.

Devin Haggerty (236 high game) had a 601 series and Max Haggerty had a 600.

McHenry 3,466, Johnsburg 3,301: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, River Glab rolled a match-high 643 series and 247 high game for the Warriors in a win against the Skyhawks.

Lee McClellan added a 627 series, Nathan Schmitt had a 590 series and Austin Kleimann had a 584 series.

Aiden Schwichow led Johnsburg with a 627 series. Matt Bennett had a 594 series.

Girls bowling

Harvard 2,256, Burlington Central 2,216: At Four Seasons Sports in Sycamore, Kori Prieto Neale led the Hornets with a 429 series in a win against the Rockets.

Jess Zizas led Central with a 406 series.

Marengo 2,674, Jacobs co-op 1,928: At Bowlero in Algonquin, the Indians beat the Golden Eagles.

Woodstock co-op 2,680, Huntley 2,542: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, the Streaks beat the Raiders in their dual.

Ava Caldwell had a match-high 571 series and 231 high game for Woodstock. Torin Deacon added a 522 series.

Kenzi Miller had a 460 series to lead Huntley.