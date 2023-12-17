Marian Central, CL Central make NIHC semifinals: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Dec. 16

Girls basketball

Marian Central 61, Johnsburg 32: At the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic in Richmond, the Hurricanes coasted to a win against the Skyhawks in their first-round game. Madison Kenyon scored 14 points, and Juliette Huff and Abbey Meyer each added 10.

Sophie Person had nine points for Johnsburg. Lauren McQuiston had six points on two 3s.

Crystal Lake Central 49, Round Lake 10: At the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic in McHenry, the Tigers defeated the Panthers in a first-round game.

Wauconda 36, Marengo 28: At McHenry, the Indians dropped their first-round game to the Bulldogs.

Bella Frohling led Marengo with seven points. Gabby Gieseke and Emily Kirchhoff (two 3s) had six points apiece.

Prairie Ridge 48, Grayslake North 20: At Richmond, Addie Meyer had 18 points for the Wolves in a first-round win over the Knights. Addison Gertz had eight points.

Belvidere 53, McHenry 42: At McHenry, the Warriors fell to the Bucs in a first-round game.

Avery Stinger poured in 20 points and three 3s for McHenry. Gabby Grasser had nine points and Lucy Jones (two 3s) had six.

DeKalb 58, Richmond-Burton 28: At Richmond, the Rockets fell to the Barbs in first-round action.

Lakes 51, Crystal Lake South 22: At Richmond, the Gators lost a first-round game to the Eagles.

Marian Central 44, Prairie Ridge 36: At Richmond, Kenyon scored 14 points and Miner tossed in 10 for the Hurricanes (11-2) in a quarterfinal win against the Wolves (7-6).

Adriana Wrzos scored eight points and Ella Notaro added seven for Marian. Prairie Ridge was led by Addie Meyer with 13 points.

Marian Central will play DeKalb in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Prairie Ridge plays Lakes at the same time.

Belvidere 57, Woodstock North 25: At McHenry, the Thunder (5-7) dropped their quarterfinal game against the Bucs.

North, which had a first-round bye, will next face Wauconda at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Crystal Lake Central 54, Wauconda 39: At McHenry, the Tigers (6-7) advanced to the Northern Illinois Classic semifinals with a quarterfinal win against the Bulldogs.

Central will face Belvidere at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Marengo 48, Round Lake 27: At McHenry, Frohling had 10 points and two 3s for the Indians (7-7) in their consolation quarterfinal win against the Panthers. Marengo will play McHenry at 5 p.m. Monday.

Gieseke had nine points on three 3s and Emilie Polizzi had eight points.

Johnsburg 52, Grayslake North 31: At Richmond, the Skyhawks beat the Thunder in a consolation quarterfinal.

Johnsburg (6-6) plays Crystal Lake South at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Crystal Lake South 37, Richmond-Burton 36: At Richmond, the Gators (2-10) beat the Rockets (3-10) in their consolation quarterfinal game.

Huntley 54, Sycamore 47: At Huntley, the Red Raiders outscored the Spartans 21-14 in the fourth quarter of their nonconference win.

The teams went into the fourth quarter tied at 33. Huntley (9-2) made 9 of 11 free throws the rest of the way.

Paula Strzelecki led Huntley with 15 points. Anna Campanelli had 12 points and Cassidy Serpe and Aubrina Adamik each added nine.

Antioch 54, Woodstock 47 (OT): At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks (8-5) fell in overtime to the Sequoits in nonconference action.

Boys basketball

Woodstock 43, Belvidere 35: At Belvidere, Spencer Cullum had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds in the Blue Streaks’ nonconference win against the Bucs.

Max Beard added 20 points, Trent Butler had eight points and 10 rebounds, and Keaton Perkins had seven points and 11 rebounds.

McHenry 76, Chicago Phillips 63: At the Romeoville Heritage Shootout, Caleb Jett had 21 points and three 3s for the Warriors in a win against the Wildcats.

Marko Visnjevac had 20 points and two 3s, and Hayden Stone added 16 points for McHenry. Adam Anwar had nine points and two 3s.

Kaneland 70, Johnsburg 57: At Maple Park, Ben Person had 15 points for the Skyhawks (4-7) in a nonconference loss to the Knights.

Ashton Stern had 14 points and Jarrel Albea had 12.

Palatine 44, Hampshire 33: At Palatine, Nick Louis and Ryan Prowicz both had eight points for the Whip-Purs (6-5) in their nonconference loss to the Pirates.

Prairie Ridge 63, Larkin 53: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves (2-9) defeated the Royals in a nonconference game.

Prospect 58, Jacobs 41: At Mt. Prospect, the Golden Eagles (5-7) lost a nonconference game to the Knights.

Dixon 84, Woodstock North 40: At Dixon, the Thunder (4-4) fell to the Dukes in nonconference action.

Boys wrestling

Harvard Sciacca-Holtfreter Tournament: At Harvard, Hampshire took runner-up at the 14-team tournament. Wheeling won with 214.5 points, followed by Hampshire (186.5) and host Harvard (166).

Woodstock (121) took fourth and Woodstock North (40) was 11th.

Hampshire’s Logan Campbell and Joey Ochoa took first at 138 and 285 pounds, respectively.

Also placing first were Harvard’s Rey Romo (113 pounds), Owen Vail (120), Daniel Rosas (150) and Christian Mercado (157), Woodstock’s Zach Canaday (190) and Andrew Ryan (215) and Woodstock North’s Kaden Combs (175).