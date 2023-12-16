Prairie Grove police issue warning after burglaries from unlocked cars and mailboxes

The Prairie Grove Police Department issued a warning to residents Friday to lock their car doors after multiple burglaries.

Multiple cases of theft were reported of items from unlocked cars and also from mailboxes Thursday night, according to police. The police suspect the thefts took place between 9 and 11 p.m. “in multiple parts of the village,” a Prairie Grove Police release said.

Suspects are believed to be a dark-colored SUV, the release said.

Anyone who has video footage that could help with the investigation is encouraged to contact the Prairie Grove Police Department at 815-455-3918.