Mercyhealth Development Foundation to host visit with Santa

Mercyhealth Development Foundation has announced it will host a Visit with Santa event from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 19 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Physician Clinic-Crystal Lake, 875 S. Route 31 in the main lobby.

Children will be able to take a photo with Santa and receive a small gift.

Consider bringing a new children’s book to support Mercyhealth’s Books for Babies program, which benefits families in the neonatal intensive care unit. Cash and check donations to the foundation are also welcome.

For more information about this event, call 815-971-4144 or email jurbelis@mhemail.org.