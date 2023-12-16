Be a Santa to a Senior campaign: Opportunity to help out through Dec. 18

Through Dec. 18, members of the community can “Be a Santa to a Senior” and fulfill a wish list of a local senior who may otherwise be overlooked during the holidays. (Photo provided)

Holiday trees – which provide opportunities to provide holiday cheer to seniors – are available through Monday, Dec. 18, for this year’s Be a Santa to a Senior campaign in Crystal Lake. Each tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and their desired gifts.

These trees can be found at Crystal Lake Home Instead, 241 Commerce Drive, Suite 200, and Georgio’s Chicago Pizzeria & Pub, 75 E. Woodstock Drive. Shoppers can buy the requested gift and return it, unwrapped, to the location with the ornament attached.

Members of the community can also view Amazon wish lists for local seniors through Friday, Dec. 15. Gifts will be delivered to Crystal Lake Home Instead and delivered to local seniors in time for the holidays.

For more information, visit beasantatoasenior.com or call 847-318-3811.