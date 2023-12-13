Santa has new digs in Woodstock Square

The new Santa's Hut on the Woodstock Square (Claire O'Brien)

Santa has a new home in Woodstock.

While Santa Hut has been part of the city’s holiday landscape for many years, this year features a new hut and a new location at the southeast corner of the Square.

Chris Cantwell of the Rotary Club of Woodstock said the former structure was nearly seven decades old.

The new Santa Hut, unlike the last one, also features a ramp for visitors who might not be able to do stairs.

In addition to more accessibility, Cantwell said this Santa Hut is a little longer and a little wider than its predecessor.

Some of the elements of the old Santa Hut have been reused, such as some of its shutters.

“There were decades of memories in the old hut, and we wanted to pay honor to that,” Cantwell said.

The public can make appointments online to visit Santa through the Woodstock Rotary’s Sign Up Genius page. Santa will be available weekdays 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on weekends 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 23.