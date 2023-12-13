Letter: Inflation dropping

In response to David Bauer’s recent letter on food inflation, core inflation rose at a 2.5% annual rate in the six months ending Oct. 31. Durable goods prices were down 2.1% through October. The “Food at Home” inflation rate, which tracks grocery prices and is calculated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, was 2.1% over the preceding 12 months.

I’m as surprised as anyone that inflation has fallen so rapidly, given the massive federal deficits of the last several years, but facts is facts.

Steve Willson

Huntley