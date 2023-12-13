Eye On Illinois: Contributing to government needn’t require political involvement

We cannot have an elected government without politics, but much of the work of running a state needn’t be politically charged.

Occasionally readers express a desire to “get more involved” but they are weary and wary of polarization, partisanship and labels. Understandably so. That helpful, cautious approach echoed while reading a late-November news release from the Department of Natural Resources trumpeting more than $3.7 million given to 19 recreational trail projects throughout the state.

The agency said the awards – which come from the Federal Highway Administration Recreational Trails Program – reimburse up to 80% of local costs for land acquisition, trail repair and construction and the equipment for those projects, restoring damaged areas connected to unauthorized use, educational programs and building support facilities like restrooms and parking lots. For the most recent round, the largest award was $612,000 of land acquisition in La Salle County and the smallest was $40,000 for trailhead amenities at Michigan Trail in Waukegan.

The list of 19 projects came from the Illinois Greenways and Trails Council, and that’s where the “get more involved” factors. A 2018 state law created the council’s current structure of “11 recreational trail user members, one representing each of the following recreational trail activities: non-motorized water sports paddling; motorized off-road motorcycle; non-motorized hiking pedestrian; motorized all-terrain vehicle; non-motorized road and trail cycling; motorized snowmobile; non-motorized equestrian; motorized snowmobile; non-motorized mountain bike; recreational trail users with disabilities; and a diverse, multi-use, multi-purpose outdoor recreational trail and facility user group.”

The council currently checks nine of those boxes, but it still needs a hiker and a user with disabilities. The other members represent groups like the American Motorcyclist Association and state Horsemen’s Council, with many current terms expiring at the end of 2024. Its website (tinyurl.com/TrailCouncil) has a form where anyone can apply to be considered for council membership.

It’s true there are many levels of the pyramid that go from the Congressional appropriation all the way down to the local groups that make up the nine regions of the Illinois Association of Snowmobile Clubs, let alone all the other interest areas with their own infrastructures. It’s also true that when a project ultimately comes to fruition there is a high likelihood of a ribbon-cutting ceremony or other photo opportunity that almost certainly attracts politicians.

Yet in large part this work is deliberative, thankless and unnoticed. If trails aren’t your thing there are several other aspects of state government – often involving administration of federal funds – where regular folks can advocate for a personal passion and make a significant difference. You don’t have to run for office, put up campaign signs or even vote. But it’s your state and you can help.

Get more involved.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Media. Follow him on Twitter @sth749. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.