Woodstock’s Spencer Cullum passes 1,000 points in win: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, Dec. 11

BOYS BASKETBALL

Woodstock 69, North Boone 44: At Woodstock, Spencer Cullum passed 1,000 career points with a 16-point game as the Blue Streaks (6-2) won their fourth consecutive game, beating the Vikings in nonconference play.

Trent Butler led Woodstock with 18, Max Beard added 15 and Collin Greenlee had 10.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Marian Central 58, Wheaton Academy 39: At West Chicago, Madison Kenyon scored 24 points as the Hurricanes (9-2, 2-1) defeated the Warriors in their Chicagoland Christian Conference game.

Ella Notaro scored 11 points and Abbey Miner added 10 for the Hurricanes.

Marengo 59, Sandwich 25: At Marengo, Emily Kirchhoff scored 10 points to lead Marengo (5-6, 3-1) past Sandwich (2-8, 1-3) in their Kishwaukee River Conference game.

Bella Frohling added nine points and Dayna Carr and Macy Noe each scored seven.

Woodstock 46, Plano 42: At Plano, the Blue Streaks (7-4, 4-0) got 14 points from Allie O’Brien in their KRC win over the Reapers (7-7, 2-3).

Keira Bogott added 10 points for Woodstock and Lily Novelle and Anna Crenshaw both had eight.

Woodstock North 49, Genoa-Kingston 43: At Woodstock, the Thunder (4-6) beat the Cogs in a nonconference game.

Caylin Stevens scored a career-high 20 points to lead the Thunder. Addy Saunders scored 10 and Bella Borta added eight.

BOYS BOWLING

Huntley 3,346, Marengo 3,165: At Glo-Bowl in Marengo, Matthew Fishman rolled a 685 series to lead the Red Raiders past the Indians.

Fishman had games of 209, 246 and 230. Austin Tenglin added a 556 series with a 204 game, while Joey Humphrey (199, 543) and Noah Waters (206, 540) were the other high scores for Huntley.

Justin Fluger rolled games of 236, 211 and 204 for a 651 series to lead Marengo. Cody Stallings had a 565 series and Daschie Mardock added a 205 game in his 563.

McHenry 3,372, Harvard 3,272: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Austin Kleinman rolled a 628 series to lead the Warriors past the Hornets.

Kleinman had games of 233 and 246. Lee McClellan had games of 222 and 208 in his 594 series and Prayton Spratt (191, 559) and Trent Levato (197, 552) had the other top scores.

Aaron Saucedo led Harvard with a 199 high game and a 573 series. Logan Garafol (200, 559) and Dominick Santiago (193, 543) had the Hornets’ other top scores.

Zion-Benton 3,478, Johnsburg 3,294: At Sunset Bowl in Waukegan, Aiden Schwichow had a 628 series to lead the Skyhawks in their loss to the Zee-Bees.

Schwichow had games of 233 and 215. Keegan Jewell (194, 570), Henry Ray (193, 569) and Matt Bennett (203, 558) had the other top scores for the Skyhawks

GIRLS BOWLING

Johnsburg 2,069, Burlington Central 1,795: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Julie McCue rolled a 168 game and 432 series to lead the Skyhawks to a win over the Rockets.

Alex Blake added a 419 series with a 164 game for the Skyhawks.

Jess Zizas (386) and Ally Zizas (363) led Central.

McHenry 2,086, Harvard 1,877: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Emily Carpenter had a 505 series with three games higher than 160 to lead the Warriors to a win over the Hornets.

Madison Donovan added a 413 with a high game of 160.

Macie Norgard led Harvard with a 369 series and Kori Prieto Neale had a 368.

Huntley 3,263, Auburn 2,530: At Bowl-Hi in Huntley, Erica DeBello rolled a 726 series to lead the Red Raiders past the Knights.

DeBello had games of 253, 246 and 227. Prianca Waters added a 633 series with a 234 high game, and Katie Scaletta had a 540 series.