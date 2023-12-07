Boys cross country: 2023 Northwest Herald All-Area team

Prairie Ridge's Will Gelon (left) and Woodstock's Ishan Patel compete in the Class 2A State Cross Country race at Detweiller Park in Peoria. Gelon finished 11th, Patel was 12th, and both are Northwest Herald All-Area first-team picks for the third consecutive year. (Scott Anderson)

FIRST TEAM

Jacobs' Matt Andreano (Photo provided by Jacobs High School)

Matt Andreano, Jacobs, sr.

The Golden Eagles senior had the second-fastest finish among area runners in the Class 3A boys race at the IHSA Cross Country State Meet, taking 53rd place in 15:06.24. Andreano finished fifth in the Fox Valley Conference Meet, then took 10th in the Palatine Regional and was ninth in the Hoffman Estates Sectional. He was an All-Area honorable-mention pick last season.

Jacobs' Andrew Beyer

Andrew Beyer, Jacobs, sr.

Beyer was right behind Andreano in the Class 3A state race, taking 60th place in 15:07.63. The two ran together in many of their races, as Beyer was sixth in the FVC Meet, seventh at the Palatine Regional and 10th at the Hoffman Estates Sectional. Beyer was an All-Area second-team selection last season.

Prairie Ridge's Will Gelon

Will Gelon, Prairie Ridge, sr.

Gelon earned Class 2A All-State honors for a third time and also is an All-Area first-team selection for a third time and led the Wolves to the FVC team title. Gelon was runner-up in the FVC Meet [to Huntley’s Tommy Nitz] and in the Lakes Regional and Woodstock Sectional [both to Grayslake Central’s Trey Sato]. He finished the season 11th at state in 14:59.31. He will run at Illinois State University next year.

Huntley's Tommy Nitz (Photo provided by Huntley High School)

Tommy Nitz, Huntley, jr.

Nitz reached his goal as a Class 3A All-State runner by placing 21st at the state meet and repeats as the Northwest Herald Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year. The Red Raiders junior repeated as FVC Meet champion, won the Hampshire Regional, took eighth in the Lake Park Sectional and then ran 14:42.48 for 21st, the fastest time by area runner in the state meet. He was an All-Area first-team selection last year and made second team as a freshman.

Woodstock's Ishan Patel (Photo provided by Woodstock High School)

Ishan Patel, Woodstock, sr.

Patel is a three-time Kishwaukee River Conference individual champion and also led the Blue Streaks to three consecutive team titles. Patel also is a three-time All-Area first-team selection and a two-time Class 2A All-Stater. He won the Woodstock North Regional title, was fourth in the Woodstock Sectional, then finished 12th at state in 14:59.98, right behind Gelon.

SECOND TEAM

Gerrit Dam, Prairie Ridge, sr.

Aryan Patel, Woodstock, sr.

Nick Schmitz, McHenry, sr.

Max Sudrzynski, Jacobs, jr.

Jameson Tenopir, Cary-Grove, so.

HONORABLE MENTION

(In alphabetical order)

Jakob Crown, Woodstock, sr.

Kevin DeGroot, Prairie Ridge, sr.

Evan Gilleland, Prairie Ridge, sr.

Joey Gonzalez, Crystal Lake South, so.

Jackson Hopkins, Crystal Lake Central, jr.

Ryan Kries, Burlington Central, sr.

Doug Martin, McHenry, sr.

Jack Sheets, Hampshire, jr.

Aiden Shulfer, Crystal Lake Central, sr.

Ellery Shutt, Woodstock, so.