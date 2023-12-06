Fieldstone subdivision breaks ground in Huntley

The Fieldstone housing development has broken ground in Huntley, and Ohio-based M/I Homes, the developer, said it will have model homes ready by early February.

Huntley officials signed off on the subdivision last year, and the plans indicate the neighborhood will consist of 173 new single-family homes at the intersection of Dundee-Huntley Road and Haligus Road when it’s built out. The new neighborhood will be next to the Huntley Village Hall.

According to a news release, the subdivision will have nine different models of homes, and sizes will range from 1,776 to 3,342 square feet. The houses will be a variety of ranch and two-story designs and have two to four bedrooms. Sales will begin in early February, and home prices will be announced later this month, according to the release.

Fieldstone is not the only M/I Homes development undergoing construction in McHenry County. Homes in Brookside Meadows on the southeast side of Marengo are also under construction and some of the homes have closed according to the developer’s website. M/I Homes acquired the land to build 95 homes in that neighborhood, according to previous reporting from the Northwest Herald.